The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports pink eye, allergies and viral infections this week.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and exacerbations, seasonal allergies and rashes.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics says they are still seeing strep cases, though sore throats are now more evenly split between strep and adenovirus.

Mono cases have been on the rise as well, though they still account for a relatively low number of the sore throat cases.

As the weather has been warmer, they have seen a lot of poison ivy cases this week.

Viral cases with fevers and cough have been higher this week, and they are still drowning in pollen-related seasonal allergy symptoms.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about poison ivy:

“Poison ivy is also known as Allergic Rhus contact dermatitis, which is a specific rash caused by the immune system’s reaction to the oils found on specific types of plants. These rashes tend to be only in the location of exposure to the plant or the plant’s oils, which often makes them occur only on very specific places on the body. The poison ivy rash is typically very red and intensely itchy due to the inflammatory reaction of the skin’s immune system. Poison ivy causes a vesicular rash, meaning that the rash causes bubbles in the skin that are filled with fluid. The fluid does not contain fluid that could spread the rash, but rather contains water and immune cells. Contact with the rash does not spread the rash, assuming that the oils from the plant are off of the skin. If the oils are still on the skin or clothes, that oil can be transferred to another person, causing the rash on their skin. When these bubbles rupture, they can leave an area of red, raw-appearing skin that will eventually scab over and heal.

It’s imperative to find and wipe off any objects that may have come in contact with the oils on the poison ivy leaves; garden tools, shoes, gloves, dog fur, backpacks, clothing. The oil will stay on these objects and can continue to be transferred to skin long after the initial exposure. Oils do not evaporate and these oils can stay on surfaces for days to weeks. For this reason, it’s also important to thoroughly wash hands, arms and other exposed skin immediately after hikes to rinse away any potential oils from unseen poison ivy.

Treatment is typically only supportive care for comfort, but if the rash is widespread, involving the membranes of the eyes, nose, mouth or genitalia, and/or causing swelling of the face, oral steroids may be indicated. For the raw skin that can occur, your child’s doctor may also prescribe an antibiotic cream or oral medication, as these areas of broken skin can be a high risk for bacterial infection. Cool baths and drying agents like calamine lotion can help provide relief.”