What’s Going Around: Allergies, strep throat, ear infections

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians from across Central Pa. are seeing a lot of allergy related issues, including eczema, asthma flares and nasal allergies, viral upper respiratory tract infections that are not related to COVID, a few cases of strep throat and a few cases of acute gastroenteritis.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports cases of thrush and ear infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports coughs, fevers, sinusitis, ear infections, strep throat, seasonal allergies, viral illnesses and anxiety this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about sinusitis:

“When a person gets a cold, the increase in mucous causes congestion and runny nose. Typically, the immune system kills off the virus in three to five days, after which we feel better. The congestion lessens and drains over the following few days, when postnasal drip will increase.

The difference between a “cold” and a true sinus infection is the involvement of bacteria. All humans have bacteria that naturally and harmlessly grows along the inner lining of our sinuses. But if the mucous in the nasal passages does not drain efficiently, or the viral infection is not killed off by the immune system quickly, the sinuses can become a breeding ground for additional bacteria growth. This is where a cold with congestion changes into a bacterial sinus infection.

This process, however, is not particularly fast. While a cold will cause nasal and sinus pressure, a true sinus infection requires at least 10 days of persistent nasal congestion to allow enough time for the bacterial colonies to multiply.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics reported a few colds and sore throats, bug bites, allergies and some upper respiratory infections that were not related to COVID. So far, they said they haven’t seen a big uptick in illness with kids being back at school.