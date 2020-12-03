What’s Going Around: Asthma issues, COVID-19, stomach bug, cough

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Healthy Physicians Roseville Peiatrics says cold air has led to an increase in asthma exacerbations and eczema flares.

Vomiting cases increased, many of which were consistent with a viral stomach bug, though a few were associated with strep and/or COVID-19.

There was a lot of coughing, due to viral colds, asthma, COVID-19, bronchitis and croup.

Heading into the colder months, when colds, flu and other illnesses are a bit more common, prevention of serious illness is important. Heading into winter during a pandemic makes prevention critical.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“PREVENT worsening of chronic diseases and conditions by ensuring that you have refills on the medications that are needed on a consistent basis. Request your refills before you enter the last month of medication. Asthmatics especially should ensure that all inhalers are full and ready, and that refills will be readily available at the pharmacy.

PREVENT serious and deadly disease by keeping yourself and your child up to date on their vaccines. Prior to the pandemic, there was mounting concern about a resurgence of measles due to unvaccinated kids diluting the collective immunity of the community. This risk is still very present, especially in light of families canceling or postponing their children’s well visits to avoid exposure to COVID-19. With hospitals now filling, it’s important to prevent other deadly diseases with vaccines.

PREVENT injury or death of infants and children in car seats due to coats and traveling garb. Clothing that’s present between the body of a child and the car seat straps will quickly compress in a sudden deceleration, creating space between the stationary seat and the still-moving child. This negates the effectiveness of the restraining straps and can actually allow enough slack for your child to propel completely out of the seat, causing injury or even death. Always place your child snugly into the car seat straps wearing only their “indoor clothes,” and once snug, place clothing or blankets on top of the baby or toddler.

PREVENT spread of all infections with hand washing and appropriate mask compliance.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw patients with allergies and asthma and a few viral upper respiratory infections.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across south central Pa. continue to see a large number of COVID-19 testing in pediatric patients, sinus and asthma issues, as well as typical accidents with falls and cuts.