Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics say they continue to see the stomach bug in high numbers. There are several viruses going around that have links to vomiting and diarrhea, including enterovirus and COVID-19.

They have continued to see a few flu cases, though fewer than last week.

COVID-19 cases are also down from last week, though they continue to be seen.

Dr. Joan Thode offered this additional advice on vomiting and diarrhea:

“The formal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis…inflamation of the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation is caused by any one of a large number of viruses, and symptoms often start with vomiting and end with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case. The diarrhea often resolves more slowly than vomiting because the cells of the intestines become injured and therefore absorb less water, sugar and nutrients. The result is loose stool, which will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines can be replaced. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids.

There has been no proven efficacy of probiotics in helping speed recovery and stop diarrhea sooner. Products such as commercial sports drinks should be avoided, as there is a lot more sugar than electrolytes, potentially worsening diarrhea and dehydration from increased urination due to the sugar. Pedialyte and non-sugar pediatric electrolyte solutions are preferred. Keep in mind though, for children over 12 months old, water is the best rehydration option.

Any severe abdominal pain that persists, is accompanied by a fever, or wakes a child from sleep due to pain severity warrants a medical evaluation right away.

If your child experiences severe abdominal pain and fever and had COVID-19 within the last few months, they should also be evaluated by a physician quickly to ensure no signs of MISC, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are still seeing COVID-19, but those case numbers are sharply decreasing. They’re also seeing Influenza A, stomach bugs, sore throats and colds.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York also reports fewer COVID-19 cases this week, in addition to viral upper respiratory infections.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove is seeing a stomach bug, viral syndrome, and some cases of flu B. The office continues to see strep throat as well.