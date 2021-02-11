What’s Going Around: COVID-19, colds, respiratory infections

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing upper respiratory infections that are negative for COVID-19 in the younger population, ages six to 18 months.

They are also seeing acute gastroenteritis, asthma, allergy and eczema exacerbations, and COVID-19.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw patients with upper respiratory infections that were negative for COVID-19. They also saw patients with strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports coughing, runny noses, diarrhea, painful urination, sinusitis and ongoing cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about sinusitis:

“Sinusitis is a term indicating an infection within the sinuses. Sinuses are spaces within the skull bones of the face that are connected to the nasal air passages.

Mucous builds up in the nasal passages during a viral cold, also filling the sinuses. If that mucous sits there long enough, the bacteria that naturally live on the lining of the sinuses could start growing on the mucous, creating a bacterial sinus infection.

This process takes at least 10 days, however, so even if your child’s nasal congestion seems to get thicker or turn colors, if your child has been symptomatic for fewer than 10 days, the thicker mucous is due to the immune system’s fighting the virus, rather than a secondary infection in the sinuses.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital continue to see COVID-19, and this week there has been a slight uptick in kids with colds. Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are also seeing a lot of colds.