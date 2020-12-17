What’s Going Around: COVID-19, colds, strep throat, stomach bug

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports colds, COVID-19, strep throat, ear infections, diarrhea, croup and eczema flare-ups.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about strep throat:

“The typical strep syndrome is headache, sore throat, and belly pain or nausea and often vomiting. Having two of the three symptoms raises our concern for possible strep. Sometimes the two symptoms portrayed are headache and belly pain, thus, you can have strep throat without a sore throat. Fever is often a part of the picture but not always. The diagnosis of strep is only made with a throat culture.

Sore throat is a significant symptom in not only strep but also in mono, influenza and a variety of viral illnesses. Among those possible diagnoses, strep is the only one that warrants antibiotics. We do not treat for strep without testing with a swab because the antibiotic that would treat strep could cause side effects or bacterial resistance in the context of the other diagnoses.

Dangerous symptoms to watch for that warrant an immediate call to the doctor: difficulty swallowing to the point where your child is drooling because he or she cannot swallow their saliva; severe pain only on one side of the throat that causes the voice to become very whispery; sore throat accompanied by distressed breathing or the child’s feeling like they can’t inhale enough air.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports viral upper respiratory infections this week.

UPMC Express Cares are seeing upper respiratory infections and a stomach bug. As a result, they are also seeing an increase in asthma flares.

Prolonged coughs can be from post-nasal drainage, which can be caused by allergies or sinus infections. However, sometimes a prolonged cough can be from a lung infection like pneumonia or can be caused by a tightening of the airways from asthma. This can also be a symptom of COVID-19. Parents should call their child’s provider for direction on treatment and where and when to seek care.