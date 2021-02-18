What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, croup

WellSpan Health pediatric physicians across Central Pa. are seeing patients positive for COVID-19 with mild gastrointestinal or cold symptoms.

They’re also seeing gastroenteritis, or a stomach bug with vomiting and/or diarrhea, some influenza cases and viral upper respiratory illnesses, or colds.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw many patients this week who were negative for COVID-19. They treated patients for upper respiratory infections, nausea and diarrhea, and strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw COVID-19, viral colds, a few cases of mono, an increase in croup and ear infections this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about croup:

” Croup is a condition caused by one of several viruses that creates acute inflammation at the level of the vocal cords. This causes the child to breathe through a much smaller hole, which can give the sense of not being able to “get the air in.” This sensation will often cause the child to try to take larger and deeper breaths, thus pulling the air faster through the small space and vibrating the vocal cords, creating a voice-like sound called stridor. The cough of croup is also very voice-like and barky because the fast bursts of air of a cough are being pushed between the closed vocal cords, causing them to vibrate. The classic cough of croup sounds like a seal bark.

Croup does not always need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, then observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.”