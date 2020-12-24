What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, ear infections, depression

WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians are seeing an uptick in anxiety and depression, as well as COVID-positive patients with mild symptoms, influenza, viral pharyngitis, or non-Strep sore throat, and viral upper respiratory illnesses, or colds.

Now more than ever, it is important to talk to your children about any feelings of sadness or anxiousness they may be experiencing. All of the other conditions listed are easily treated in primary care offices and, typically, do not require emergency room visits or hospitalization.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported ear infections this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat, COVID-19, non-COVID viral infections such as the common cold, ear infections and diarrhea.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about ear infections:

“As the immune system responds to a virus or allergies, inflammation occurs in the tissues that line the throat. This inflammation can swell shut the exit tract of the inner ear, causing the fluid that would naturally drain from the ear to get stuck until the inflammation goes away.

The inner ears, sinuses and nasal passages are naturally lined with bacteria that live there without hurting us. It actually helps us that they are there, because they take up space that other bad bacteria can’t colonize. The typically inactive bacteria start to use the accumulated fluid as a breeding ground. This is how an ear infection occurs. But the news isn’t all bad; the immune system is quick to fight the infection, and inner ear infections will be cured by the body’s own immune system.

The pain from ear infections occurs as a result of the eardrum stretching from the pressure of the accumulated fluid, along with the additional immune fighter cells. The eardrum has a nerve that can take only so much stretch before it sends pain signals to the brain.

Not every ear infection needs antibiotics as the immune system will typically clear an ear infection on its own. The pain of the inflammation is best treated with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication such as Ibuprofen. Babies younger than six months old should not use ibuprofen and should use Tylenol instead.”