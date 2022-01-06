What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, strep throat, stomach bug

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing lots of cases of COVID-19 and the flu; both influenza A and influenza B.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw COVID-19, flu, strep throat and other viral illnesses.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing bronchiolitis in infants, COVID-19 positive patients without symptoms or with mild symptoms and croup.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19 this week. They’re also seeing flu, strep throat, an increase in cases of the stomach bug, pnuemonia cases and a lot of asthma attacks.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice this week:

“Overall, kids are getting through Omicron/COVID pretty well. Symptoms can vary greatly, from upper respiratory symptoms such as cough, congestion and sore throat, to GI symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea. Fever is a possible symptom, but not a consistent one.

In general, any fever lasting five days should be evaluated by your primary care physician, especially if it is accompanied by severe belly pain.

A positive antigen swab on a home test kit CONFIRMS the diagnosis of COVID, as no other protein could make the line on the test strip turn a different color. You can trust a positive home test kit. A negative result on the antigen test, however, does leave a margin of error where it could be a false negative.

You do NOT need a confirmation PCR test to prove that a positive antigen test was right. A positive antigen test means the swabbed individual has active COVID infection.”