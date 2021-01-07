What’s Going Around: COVID-19, hand, foot and mouth disease, ear infections

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat, ear infections, hand, foot and mouth disease, COVID-19, colds, and various rashes, including impetigo.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth disease:

“Hand, foot and mouth disease is a vesicular disesase, meaning a fluid-containing bubble rash, caused by a virus in the Coxsackie family. It is one of the most commonly seen rashes in pediatrics.

The rash can start anywhere on the body, and the fluid inside the lesions contains the active virus that can be spread. As a result, a child with these lesions is contagious until all of the lesions have scabbed over and dried.

The immune system will beat this virus without any need for medication, and the course is typically about three to seven days. Upper respiratory symptoms are common with the start of this virus, as are fevers.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported pediatric patients with both inner and external ear infections.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s hospital are seeing COVID-19, some cases of respiratory infections and colds. Penn State Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory infections, colds and sinus congestion and stomach bugs.