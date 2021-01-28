What’s Going Around: COVID-19, respiratory infections, colds

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports diarrhea, COVID-19, strep throat, colds and ear infections this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about diarrhea:

“Whether it’s from a virus or a bacteria, the cells of the intestines become injured and therefore absorb less water, sugar and nutrients. The result is loose stool, which will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines have a chance to be replaced. That can take up to a week, especially in younger kids. Very often, this can cause a transient lactose intolerance, which can last one to two weeks before resolving on its own.

The primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis, a virus that can cause both vomiting and diarrhea, is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions such as Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration. While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.

Bloody diarrhea should always be evaluated by a doctor. In young babies, this could be an indication of an allergy to milk protein, but in toddlers and older kids, it’s more likely a bacteria. Specific tests and treatments require evaluation in the office, which also allows your child’s provider to evaluate for related issues or other potential causes. Diarrhea that occurs soon after international travel or camping should also be evaluated promptly.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have been seeing COVID-19 and some respiratory infections and colds.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County have been seeing patients with COVID-19, colds, enterovirus, viral upper respiratory infections and the occasional dry skin/rashes that are associated with seasonal dry weather.

UPMC Express Cares are seeing patients for injuries related to falls. Slips and falls are one of the most common injuries in the winter ice and snow. One thing you can do is keep your hands free. Try to avoid carrying items, walking with your hands in your pockets, or walking while texting. This can reduce your ability to catch yourself if you lose your balance. Instead, carry a backpack if you have one.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw upper respiratory infections that were negative for COVID-19 and oversaw rapid testing for COVID-19.