What’s Going Around: COVID-19, respiratory infections, stomach bug, ear infections

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports viral colds, COVID-19, ear infections, walking pneumonia and a lot of coughing due to post-nasal draining, asthma, pneumonia and croup this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered this advice about coughing:

“It takes the immune system three to five days to kill off a virus causing a runny nose, congestion, fatigue, cough and sore throat. Once other symptoms subside, it takes time to clear the accumulated mucous. Post-nasal drainage causes babies, toddlers and kids to cough and cough and cough.

A cough is typically a lot worse at night, when the child is lying down. The post-nasal drainage and cough can slowly taper over seven to 10 days after other cold symptoms resolve. As long as the initial heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days and the cough continues to slowly improve without causing fevers or increased work of breathing, it’s okay to watch for a week or two.

Can we differentiate a cough from a cold from a cough specific to COVID-19? Unfortunately, no. For this diagnosis and for care planning for household members, a child with a cough and cold symptoms warrants testing, ideally on day three to four of the illness if the child is not in any distress.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include five consecutive days of fever, respiratory distress or increased work of breathing, fevers that come back before cold symptoms have fully improved, a cough that does not improve after about two weeks, or nasal drainage that returns after getting almost all better.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports middle ear infections, cold sores and scabies this week.

UPMC Express Cares continues to see stomach bugs and sinus infections. Most of these stomach bug cases are starting with loss of appetite then frequent vomiting for the first one to three days. Diarrhea has been associated with this as well. The stomach pain and loss of appetite can last on and off for up to a week.

It is important to rest the stomach after vomiting for at least 30 minutes and only take small sips of fluid, one to two tablespoons, every five to 10 miutes. Clear fluids like Pedialyte are the best. If the abdominal pain is severe or if your child cannot keep sips of fluids down, or if they are urinating less than usual, then they should be evaluated by their doctor or medical provider as soon as possible. UPMC does not recommend over the counter anti-diarrhea medicine because this could make the virus stay in the system longer.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing an increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19, with many asymptomatic. Physicians are also seeing non-COVID-19 upper respiratory infections.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s hospital are seeing patients with COVID-19, upper respiratory infections and colds.