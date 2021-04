Close-up of doctor with stethoscope

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central PA are seeing continued cases of COVID-19, seasonal allergies, and non-COVID-19 upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, some strep throat, a lot of seasonal allergies, and a couple tick bites.

Penn State Children’s Hospital saw colds and seasonal allergies this week.