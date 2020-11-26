What’s Going Around: COVID-19, strep throat, stomach bug

UPMC Express Cares continue to see gastrointestinal viruses, or stomach bugs, and sinus infections. Most of these stomach bug cases are starting with loss of appetite then frequent vomiting for the first one to three days. Diarrhea has been associated with this as well.

The stomach pain and loss of appetite can last on and off for up to a week. It is important to rest the stomach after vomiting for at least 30 minutes and only take small sips of fluid, one to two tablespoons, every five to 10 minutes. Clear fluids like Pedialyte are the best. If the abdominal pain is severe or if your child cannot keep sips of fluids down, or if they are urinating less than usual, then they should be evaluated by their doctor or medical provider as soon as possible. They do not recommend over the counter anti-diarrhea medicine because this could make the virus stay in the system longer.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are reporting asthma exacerbations, community-acquired pneumonia, COVID-19 positive cases, although most pediatric patients are not ill or requiring hospitalizations, viral sore throats and viral upper respiratory illnesses or colds.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are seeing patients with colds, upper respiratory viruses, and COVID-19.

Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are seeing colds, coughs, sore throats and an increase in COVID-19 positive patients.

As we continue to see high numbers of cases of COVID-19 in our region and across the state, Penn State Health is asking everyone to continue following CDC recommended mitigation guidelines: wear masks, avoid gatherings and frequent hand-washing.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports an increase in COVID-19 cases, fevers, a stomach bug, sinus infections, ear infections and strep throat.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following insight about strep throat:

” We have seen strep cases slowly increase, and we have actually seen a couple of cases occurring simultaneously with COVID-19 infection.

Strep diagnosis requires a swab to confirm the presence of the specific type of streptococcus bacteria.

Strep requires antibiotics, but COVID-19 does not.

The older a pediatric patient is when they get strep, such as teenagers, the more likely strep will present with additional achiness and fatigue.

Strep throat doesn’t typically involve runny nose or cough. It usually involves headache, sore throat, swollen neck lymph nodes and belly pain with or without nausea.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw rashes, viral upper respiratory infections, ear infections, skin infections and a mouth condition called angular chelitis this week.