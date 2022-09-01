WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, seasonal allergies, sore throats and colds this week. Most visits also include well-child visits or back-to-school physicals.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing the flu, COVID-19 and the stomach bug.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports COVID testing and treatment this week. They’re also treating viral upper respiratory infections, bronchitis and poison ivy rashes.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is still seeing cases of COVID-19. They are treating a lot of fevers related to colds and viruses and continue to diagnose hand, foot and mouth disease. They also report cases of croup and swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode says it can be hard for parents to determine when they should seek medical attention. he provided the following guidelines for when to have your child evaluated by a physician.

*Five consecutive days of fever

*Respiratory distress or labored breathing

*Fevers that come back after one or two days of no fever within the same illness

*Cough that does not improve after about two weeks

*A new rash that occurs during the illness

*New or worsening pain (anywhere) during the illness