After multiple weeks of very low numbers, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Roseville Pediatrics is seeing an increase in COVID cases, matching local and statewide trends. Patients who are getting COVID in the last week have been getting high fevers with it, according to providers.

They continue to see a lot of seasonal allergies, both viral and bacterial pink eye, viral colds, viral vomiting and diarrhea and ear infections.

Strep throat and croup are also still going around.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following notes on pink eye:

“Conjunctivitis is the general term for inflammation (“itis”) of the outer clear layer of the surface of the eye (conjunctiva). It typically appears as a “pink eye,” but there are multiple possible causes of this condition.

Bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by a bacteria infecting the surface of the eye. It is frequently in only one eye and typically has thicker eye discharge. It can be painful or have a scratchy sensation when the child blinks. In babies, bacterial pink eye can frequently affect both eyes at the same time and should be evaluated for possible tear duct blockage. Bacterial pink eye is treated with eye drops by your child’s primary physician. Until treated, it is very contagious.

Viral conjunctivitis is caused by a virus infecting the surface of the eye and frequently seen in both eyes symmetrically. The discharge tends to be a bit thinner and waterier, though kids with viral conjunctivitis will frequently have crusting on their lashes after a period of sleep where their eyelids remain closed. Viral conjunctivitis is often seen in the second half of a virus and caused by the child’s rubbing their nose, then rubbing their eye, thus transferring the virus to the surface of the eye. Viral conjunctivitis will be killed off by the immune system at the same time that the immune system beats the virus elsewhere in the body. Antibiotic eye drops will not do anything to speed that process because they do not affect viruses. Unfortunately, viral conjunctivitis is also contagious by touch.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction to the pollen or other allergens in the air. This causes the immune cells to release histamine, which makes the eyes red, itchy and watery. Itchy eyes are most likely allergic conjunctivitis. There is rarely thick eye drainage, though it is common for the eyes to tear a lot. The appropriate eye drops are antihistamine eye drops rather than antibiotic drops, and these can be prescribed by your child’s primary physician.

Reasons to see the doctor: thick drainage from the eye; pain with eye movement; eyelid swelling; pain with light/light sensitivity; symptoms that worsen over two to three days; eye redness with any recent eye trauma or suspected foreign body in the eye; changes in vision.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing COVID-19, the flu, other non-COVID upper respiratory viruses, common colds, strep throat, seasonal allergies and stomach viruses.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are primarily seeing viral illnesses including the flu, viral coughs lasting two to three weeks, and adenovirus.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is still seeing some flu cases, pink eye, allergies and viral upper respiratory infections.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing the flu, asthma and allergies, pink eye, upper respiratory infections that were not related to COVID and mental health issues.