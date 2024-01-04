The providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see RSV and flu this week.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, flu, COVID and whooping cough.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health continue to see a lot of respiratory illnesses, including COVID, the flu and RSV. They are also seeing a lot of colds and a stomach bug.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports that COVID cases are up this week. Strep throat cases also increased over the holiday.

RSV continues to be diagnosed in moderate amounts and they saw an increase in viral stomach bugs. They are also still seeing flu cases.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“Whatever the diagnosis, hydrate!

Fevers, vomiting, diarrhea, and mouth breathing all can be causes of dehydration in sick kids. Losing larger volumes with vomiting and diarrhea is a pretty obvious risk for dehydration. But the deeper breathing and micro-sweating involved with a fever and the loss of humidified air with mouth breathing due to congestion can also insidiously cause dehydration.

Signs of dehydration include no urine output in 12 hours, dry mouth, no tears, and in older kids, dizziness. The most important thing you can do to help your child through an illness with a fever is to give them water. While sick kids typically have a low appetite, regular small sips are helpful and important. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated.

Please note that babies younger than 6 months should be hydrated only with formula or breastmilk, never with pure water.”