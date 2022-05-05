Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports ongoing increases in COVID cases, seasonal allergies, ear infections, the flu, strep throat, increasing pneumonia cases and a small increase in viral cases of vomiting and diarrhea. They also saw the first tick bites of the season.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on diarrhea:

“Whether it’s from a virus or a bacteria, the cells of the intestines become injured and therefore absorb less water, sugar and nutrients. The result is loose stool, and that will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines have a chance to be replaced. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids. Very often, this can cause a transient lactose intolerance, which can last one to two weeks before resolving on its own.

The primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis (a virus that can cause both vomiting and diarrhea) is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration. While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.

Bloody diarrhea should always be evaluated by a doctor. In young babies, this could be an indication of an allergy to milk protein, but in toddlers and older kids, it’s more likely a bacteria. Specific tests and treatments require evaluation in the office, which also allows your child’s provider to evaluate for related issues or other potential causes. Diarrhea that occurs soon after international travel or after camping should also be evaluated promptly.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, a stomach bug, the flu, seasonal allergies and anxiety and depression.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are primarily seeing flu, viral upper respiratory infections, other respiratory viruses, and strep throat. They are also seeing a few cases of COVID-19 and pink eye.