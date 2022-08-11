This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see COVID-19. They are also seeing RSV and cases of the flu.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, rashes, seasonal allergies, sore throats and colds this week.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory infections, stomach bugs, bug bites, poison ivy and hand, food and mouth disease.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports ongoing COVID, croup and ear infections. They saw a big increase in hand, foot and mouth disease and sporadic cases of Lyme disease. They also frequently treated kids for swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth disease:

“It’s a misnomer; the lesions can and do occur anywhere from head to toe, not just on hands, feet and mouth. It tends to concentrate in areas of increased friction, such as hands, feet, lips and buttocks.

Younger kids often start with a high fever for one to two days prior to the rash erupting. Lesions often start as small red bumps, then can progress into bubble-appearing lesions. In kids, the lesions do not typically hurt unless they occur in the mouth or throat, which can cause a severe sore throat that can make the child less likely to want to eat. In this situation, it’s most important to maintain the child’s hydration.

The skin lesions on the hands and feet of teens and adults are acutely painful.

Kids are contagious a few days prior to the lesions developing and until they are fever-free for 24 hours. The lesions that are bubbled also contain virus within the fluid that can be spread.

The virus that causes this condition typically lasts three to seven days. As with any virus, it’s important to maintain hydration, offer comfort measures and call the doctor for evaluation if the fever lasts five consecutive days.”