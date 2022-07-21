Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports ongoing COVID cases and a few cases of influenza, which is unusual to see this late in the summer.

They’re also reporting roseola, hand, foot and mouth disease and a rise in pink eye. They have treated a lot of tick bites and Lyme Disease rashes, poison ivy and swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on pink eye:

“Conjunctivitis is the general term for inflammation of the outer clear layer of the surface of the eye. There are multiple possible causes of this condition, which typically appears as a ‘pink eye.’

Bacterial conjunctivitis is frequently in only one eye and typically has thicker eye discharge. It can be painful or have a scratchy sensation when the child blinks. In babies, bacterial pink eye can frequently affect both eyes at the same time and should be evaluated for possible tear duct blockage. Bacterial pink eye is treated with eye drops by your child’s primary physician. Until treated, it is very contagious.

Viral conjunctivitis is frequently is seen in both eyes symmetrically. The discharge tends to be a bit thinner and waterier, though kids will frequently have crusting on their lashes after sleep. Viral conjunctivitis is often seen in the second half of a virus and caused by the child rubbing their nose then rubbing their eye, thus transferring the virus to the surface of the eye. Viral conjunctivitis eventually will be killed off by the immune system; antibiotic eye drops will not do anything to speed that process because they do not affect viruses. Unfortunately, viral conjunctivitis is also contagious by touch.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction to the pollen or other allergens in the air. This causes the immune cells to release histamine, which makes the eyes red, itchy and watery. Itchy eyes are most likely allergic conjunctivitis. There is rarely thick eye drainage, though it is common for the eyes to tear a lot. The appropriate eye drops are antihistamine rather than antibiotic, and these can be prescribed by your child’s primary physician.

Reasons to see the doctor: thick drainage from the eye; pain with eye movement; eyelid swelling; pain with light/light sensitivity; symptoms that worsen over two to three days; eye redness with any recent eye trauma or suspected foreign body in the eye; changes in vision.”

This week the CVS MinuteClinic in York reports COVID testing, treatment and vaccinations.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing more cases of COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis and viral rashes.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing COVID, colds, stomach viruses, viral upper respiratory infections, allergies, hand, foot and mouth disease and croup.