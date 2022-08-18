WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing colds, swimmer’s ear and sunburns.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing COVID-19 and viral upper respiratory infections this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is still seeing cases of COVID, as well as lots of other viral colds. They also saw a lot of bug bites, bee stings and tick bites.

They treated hand, foot and mouth disease in moderate numbers and saw a few cases of mono.

They are still diagnosing cases of swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about mono:

“Mono stands for a virus called mononucleosis, which affects the spleen, lymph nodes and tonsils while causing a body-wide illness often with extreme fatigue. Though in the past it has been labeled as ‘the kissing disease,’ it’s spread through secretions and even coughing. You can get it at any age, not just in the teen years. Because it affects organs in the immune system, mono can cause inflammation of the spleen, in the left part of the abdomen, lymph nodes throughout the body and the tonsils in the throat. When any of these organs swell, they can be painful, which is why the typical presentation of mono is a sore throat and painful, swollen lymph nodes. The only way to test for mono is a blood test that is ordered by your child’s doctor.

Mono isn’t the only illness that causes sore throat, swollen lymph nodes and belly pain, however. The more common cause of this symptom combination is strep throat, followed by viral pharyngitis. It’s important that a sore throat like this is tested for strep and evaluated by your child’s doctor.”

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is seeing COVID-19, stomach bugs, hand, foot and mouth and respiratory infections.