The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of pink eye this week in addition to allergies and poison ivy.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing pink eye, asthma, season allergies and strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports adenovirus with pink eye. They also noticed a small number of COVID cases, an increase from the last few weeks.

They also saw a few tick bites, swimmer’s ear and strep throat cases. They say hand, foot and mouth is also still making the rounds.