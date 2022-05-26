The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics are seeing bronchiolitis, viral upper respiratory infections, a few cases of COVID-19 and strep throat.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports COVID and viral upper respiratory infections this week.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are continuing to see cases of the flu and COVID. They are also seeing a lot of common colds, upper respiratory viruses, stomach bugs and bug bites.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports slight increases in COVID-19 and strep throat. There are still a lot of ongoing colds and viruses involving fevers. There was a sharp increase in the stomach bug, with vomiting, diarrhea and fever being the main symptoms.

Seasonal allergies persisted and they treated some sunburns and light-related rashes.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on diarrhea in kids:

“Diarrhea will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines have a chance to be replaced. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids, so the diarrhea often will last longer than the initial vomiting.

Because the main thing lost with diarrhea is water, the primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration.

While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.”