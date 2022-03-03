Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports that the stomach bug continues to affect local patients. They also saw a small increase in pneumonia cases and a lot of viral colds.

They treated some asthma exacerbations and noticed an increase in croup cases. Influenza cases, particularly strain A, have also increased.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the flu:

“The typical flu course includes four to six days of high fevers and chills, as well as muscle aches, headache, sore throat, congestion and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea are not typically part of the flu syndrome. While the fevers generally go away after five to six days, kids often experience weakness and lower energy for about a week after as their body recuperates from the massive infection and immune response.

High fevers are the most common symptom of the flu. Doctors worry a lot more about a child who is limp or hard to arouse with a temperature of 101 than they worry about a child who is walking and hydrating but at 104 degrees. The child’s activity level, muscle tone and ability to respond to you are bigger indicators for concern than the number of fever degrees.

Though the height of the fever can seem scary, fevers are actually tightly regulated processes by the body. It is normal for a child to breathe a bit deeper with a slightly increased rate. This increased respiratory rate should not also have signs of increased work of breathing, however. It should be just comfortable breathing at a slightly faster rate.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include: five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or labored breathing; fevers that come back after one or two days of no fever within the same illness; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; a new rash that occurs during the illness; new or worsening pain anywhere during the illness.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing cases of COVID-19, the flu, other coughs and colds, stomach viruses and ear infections.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing cases of Influenza A, a viral stomach bug, and asthma and allergy exacerbations.

And finally, the CVS MinuteClinic in York County saw viral upper respiratory infections this week.