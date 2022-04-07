WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing the flu, sore throats which are sometimes due to strep, seasonal allergies and asthma exacerbations.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of viral colds, a few cases of COVID-19, the flu, seasonal allergies, asthma exacerbations from allergies and viral illnesses, and a small increase in pneumonia and mono.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about seasonal allergies:

“Seasonal allergies occur due to the release of histamine, a chemical that aids the immune system in its job. However, in the case of seasonal allergies, a high amount of histamine is released into the bloodstream, which causes the symptoms of runny nose, congestion, itchy watery eyes and sneezing. As long as the allergens are present, that child will potentially have runny nose and mucous production. However, kids with allergies tend to be a bit less tired and “wiped out” than kids with acute colds.

Anti-histamine medications keep symptoms from occurring. These medications are designed to be taken daily to maintain a constant state of histamine control. There are also antihistamine eye drops for eye symptoms that persist despite the oral antihistamine. Nasal sprays do not affect histamine, but rather calm the immune system reaction in the nose to help decrease congestion related to allergies. If your child has a known history of seasonal allergies, it’s not too soon to start the antihistamine medication regimen. The good news is that honey will help these kids, too.”

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is reporting upper respiratory infections, ear infections, coughs and colds and seasonal allergies.