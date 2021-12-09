What’s Going Around: Flu, COVID-19, croup, asthma issues

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing patients with the flu, upper respiratory viruses, colds, strep throat and COVID-19.

Currently, Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has four pediatric COVID-19 inpatients. They are seeing high numbers of pediatric patients with COVID-19 in outpatient settings. They are encouraging parents to learn about pediatric COVID vaccination so they can make a decision on vaccination that is best for their child. For more information about the Pfizer vaccine authorization for kids, click here.

WellSpan pediatrician medicine physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, bronchiolitis, or viral colds in infants, COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic, hand food and mouth and respiratory illnesses, such as colds.

They are also seeing anxiety, depression and other school-related concerns.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing viral upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports climbing numbers of flu cases. All are Influenza A at this point. They’re also seeing a rise in COVID-19, croup and strep throat.

Providers saw a small bump in bronchiolitis, predominantly due to RSV, a stomach bug, asthma attacks and ear infections.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about croup:

“Croup is a condition where a virus causes inflammation of the muscles attached to the vocal cords, causing them to become locked in a closed or nearly closed position. The child must breathe through a much smaller hole, which can give the sense of not being able to “get the air in.” The cough of croup is very voice-like and barky because the fast bursts of air are pushed between the closed vocal cords, causing them to vibrate. The classic cough of croup sounds like a seal bark.

Croup does not always need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.

Interestingly, warm, moist air and cold, dry air can sometimes also relieve some of the inflammation at the vocal cords. We therefore suggest that a child with croup be taken into a steamy bathroom or have their face positioned at the door of a freezer to help relieve symptoms.

Croup is most often experienced by kids younger than six. Older kids tend not to get croup because the diameter of their airway increases as they grow and isn’t as affected by the inflammation. Croup also notoriously worsens at night, so if your child is showing some signs during the day, it’s recommended that you have them evaluated or at least make your pediatrician aware.”