The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove say they’re already seeing the first flu cases of the season. They’re also continuing to see step throat, RSV and hand, foot and mouth.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing hand foot and mouth, strep throat and viral infections that are not COVID or flu-related.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of enterovirus this week. They’re also seeing ongoing cases of hand, foot and mouth and an increase in mono cases.

They’re still seeing some seasonal allergies and sporadic COVID cases. They did see a decrease in strep throat cases this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about enterovirus:

“Enterovirus is a particularly mean virus that can cause an array of symptoms, including congestion/runny nose, sore throat with mouth sores (herpangina), nausea/vomiting/belly pain, extreme fatigue, cough, muscle soreness or general achiness, headaches, and fever. Neck stiffness can occur and can mimic meningitis.

The virus often lasts five to seven days, followed by a more gradual recovery of energy than with other viruses.

In asthmatics, enterovirus can cause wheezing and asthma “attacks” with tight chest and difficulty breathing.

Treatment includes methods to support the child through the illness, as antibiotics do not work against viruses. The main treatments are pain relief and hydration. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are the mainstays of comfort treatment, and hydration is the primary goal. The mouth sores can make hydration difficult, as the pain makes kids want to avoid swallowing. Chilling water and providing low-acidity cold or frozen treats, like slushies, can help prevent dehydration from a sore throat.

Enterovirus is spread via droplets from one person to another, such as when coughing or sneezing. The virus can also survive on surfaces that have been touched by someone who coughed into their hand. Frequent hand-washing and disinfecting of toys are important for protecting younger kids as well as possible.”

Thode also offered an update about this year’s flu vaccine.

“Flu shots have arrived in Lancaster, and the time to get your child vaccinated is NOW. Flu season is predicted to hit early again this year–likely in November and December–and kids thankfully hold on to their vaccine immunity better than adults do. As the flu causes severe sickness and sometimes death in children, earlier protection is optimal.

The bad news: One of the predicted strains for the season (predicted from Australia’s winter flu strains) is a descendent of H1N1, a severe flu version that circulated in 2009-2011. The good news: The vaccine this year covers for that H1N1 descendent (the same type of flu that caused a surge in Australia). Thus, this year’s flu shot should be pretty accurate and helpful, and is worth getting.”