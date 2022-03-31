WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing influenza A, viral upper respiratory infections, allergy and asthma exacerbations and a viral stomach bug.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing influenza A and B, a stomach bug and hand, foot and mouth.

Providers there offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth:

“More commonly known as hand, foot, and mouth disease, coxsackie virus can start with a fever; sometimes a high fever for three to five days. Then, tiny blisters start to show up, typically around the mouth, on the hands and feet, and often in the diaper area. Blisters also develop on the back of the mouth or throat and sometimes on the tongue, causing a sore throat. Many children drool and refuse to drink or eat.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is very contagious, and your child should not go to school while they have the fever or rash. There is no treatment for hand foot and mouth, but it is important to make sure your child is drinking enough fluids to stay hydrated.

The virus will resolve on its own after about seven days. However, if you see a rash like this on your child or if they are not drinking well or saying they have a sore throat, call your medical provider for guidance on pain control and signs of dehydration.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports the flu, croup, seasonal allergies, pink eye, viral colds and a stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on croup:

“Croup often does not need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed, even if their cough is quite barky. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.

A medical provider should examine your child if they are having any distressed or persistently noisy breathing.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of viral upper respiratory infections this week and a few cases of influenza A.