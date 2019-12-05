What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, common cold

UPMC Pinnacle is seeing a lot of coughs. Coughs can be from post nasal drainage which can be caused by allergies, colds, or sinus infections. But sometimes a prolonged cough can be from a lung infection like pneumonia. The only way for your doctor to now is to listen to your child’s lungs. If your child’s cough is ever longer than two weeks or if is associated with wheezing or trouble breathing, you should have them seen by their doctor.

Cough medicines are not recommended for young children. But your provider may have some safe alternatives to offer such as a cool mist humidifier, honey, for children over a year old, clearing nasal mucous, and sleeping on an extra pillow for children over two years old. Contact your doctor’s office before trying any treatments.

There’s a lot going around at Penn State Children’s Hospital this week. Pediatricians have seen patients with common colds, flu, several different strains of respiratory viruses, pink eye, and stomach flu.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians in Central Pa. are seeing a lot of gastroenteritis, upper respiratory infections, some influenza and strep pharyngitis.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw quite a few cases of a flu-like illness that tested negative for influenza but still involved fevers, muscle aches, cough, congestion and sore throat.

They continue to see sore throats and ear infections in moderate numbers. Asthma exacerbations are increasing with the decreasing temperatures outside.

They also saw a small increase in bronchiolitis.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about fevers:

“What is considered a formal fever is 100.4 degrees in infants and young toddlers, and 100.8 degrees in older toddlers, children and teens. It’s more about the way the child looks than how high the fever degree number is. A pediatrician will be a lot more concerned about a child with a 101 fever who is having trouble staying awake than with a child with a 104.8 fever who is alert and able to drink fluids.

When concerned about a fever, here are some key symptoms to watch for:

·Breathing effort: All kids will breathe a little bit faster when they have a high fever, but you want to see how much effort they are putting into breathing. Comfortable, slightly faster breathing is OK to observe at home. Very rapid (over 50 breaths per minute that persists) breathing or persistent expanding of the chest or belly in an exaggerated way for more than a minute or two is concerning. It’s about how stressed your child looks while breathing.

·Airway sounds: Is your child making consistent noises or gasping sounds when they inhale or exhale? Is their cry nice and strong, or weaker and more hoarse? Noisy breathing or change in their cry is concerning in the context of increased breathing effort. Persisting respiratory distress is a reason to call your physician.

·Level of alertness: Ask older kids a question. If they can answer it appropriately, they are alert. Try to have younger, pre-verbal kids engage in a favorite toy or book. If they respond appropriately, they are alert. They may appear fatigued and have low energy, but they are not at a concerning level of true lethargy until they struggle to wake up and cannot maintain any coherent conversation or response due to immediately falling back asleep. True lethargy is a reason to call your physician right away.

·Hydration status: The most important thing you can do to help your child through an illness with a fever is to give them water*. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated. Kids should pee at least once every eight to 12 hours at a minimum, and they should be able to make tears and maintain moist mouths. *Babies younger than 6 months should be hydrated only with formula or breastmilk, never with pure water. Inability to maintain hydration and a decrease in urine output is a reason to contact your doctor for evaluation.

A fever does not need to be treated. We often treat fevers not to protect the body from the heat but to make the child feel a bit better and thereby more willing to drink water and stay hydrated. The aim during a fever is hydration and comfort for your child.

All fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office and likely additional testing.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports upper respiratory infections with lingering cough, croup and some bronchiolitis.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster saw the following this week:

“Nasopharyngitis: Nasopharyngitis is also known as the “common cold”. As we enter the winter months, cold and flu season is upon us! Symptoms of nasopharyngitis often include a runny nose, sneezing, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion and sometimes a mild fever. Common colds usually go away within 7 days. If the symptoms of a cold seems severe and include body aches and high fever, it may be something else like Influenza. It is always recommended to be seen by a medical provider to rule out conditions like flu, pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis or other infection.

Flu Vaccines: We are just about to enter the flu season and still recommend everyone to get a flu vaccine! It isn’t too late and the vaccine can help prevent the spread of the flu during the holiday season when families come together.

Pharyngitis: Pharyngitis means “sore throat”. This symptom can be the primary reason you are sick or part of a group of symptoms such as with the common cold. The cause of pharyngitis is either viral or bacterial. The most common bacteria that causes sore throat is called Group A Streptococcus, or “strep throat”. We see more cases of sore throat during cold and flu season as well. It can be difficult to tell the difference between a viral or bacterial strep throat, so it is always a good idea to get checked out by a medical professional.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw strep throat, sinus infections and the common cold.