The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are still seeing influenza and viral upper respiratory infections, in addition to strep throat.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing influenza, wheezing and asthma that’s triggered by viral upper respiratory illnesses or allergies, a stomach bug and anxiety and depression.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York treated patients for viral upper respitatory illnesses and coughs that were not related to COVID-19 or the flu. They also diagnosed mono, strep throat, sinus infections and seasonal allergies.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of non-COVID viral illnesses. They are also still seeing a lot of flu cases.

They diagnosed a few COVID-19 cases and saw an increase in strep throat and croup. They also treated a lot of ear infections and say pink eye is on the rise.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on coughing:

“Coughs are a normal part of viral illness courses due to mucous production and airway protection. When a child lies down for sleep, gravity causes mucous to pool in the back of the throat. This pooling triggers the child’s defensive nerves, causing a cough to prevent choking. For this reason, with any form of nasal congestion at any age, a tickly, frustrating cough at night is the norm. Cough syrups are not suggested, as this cough is a defense mechanism of the body. Honey and warm water can help soothe the throat and stop the cough related to throat irritation without stopping the defensive, helpful cough. Rather, elevating the mattress or your child, depending on their age, can help gravity with that drainage process.

With a viral cold, the initial active, heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days. But the accumulated mucous continues to drain for an additional seven to 10 days, perpetuating the night cough. This is normal and known as a “protracted cough.” During that improvement time, there should not be any resurgence of fever or acute re-worsening of the nasal congestion. If either of these situations occurs, your child should be evaluated by their doctor.”