What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, stomach bug

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are still seeing a lot of flu cases. They have also seen strep throat cases, the stomach bug and RSV bronchiolitis.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a lot of fevers due to various causes.

They saw influenza, more strain B than A, as well as many additional viral colds, many with high fevers.

Strep held steady at around 35 percent of sore throat cases, which they said is actually a pretty high number. Croup and bronchiolitis increased.

They saw a small increase in the stomach bug and pink eye.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following notes about how to know you can send your child back to daycare or school:

“What is considered a formal fever is 100.4 degrees in infants and young toddlers, and 100.8 degrees in older toddlers, children and teens.

Fevers are a weapon of our immune system. A fever is a sign that your child’s virus is likely still active and could be transmissible to others. This is why a child should be fever-free for 24 hours before their return to school or day care. If your child is fever-free for 24 hours, the immune system has likely killed off the virus, making the child not contagious.

Medicating a fever with ibuprofen or Tylenol does not mean that the child is not contagious. If the child has an active fever in the context of a viral illness, bringing down the fever with medication simply masks the symptom.

The immune system typically beats a virus in two to four days, during which time the child may have fevers and is likely contagious. If a fever lingers longer than this, there may be another infection, such as an ear infection or pneumonia caused by the initial virus. Therefore, all fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office and may need additional testing.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties reports coughs, cold and viral illnesses.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York continues to see quite a bit of flu, sinusitis, upper respiratory infections, strep throat and a few cases of the stomach bug.

In Lancaster, the CVS MinuteClinic reports the following:

“We have seen an increase in the cases of strep throat recently. Strep throat is caused by a bacterial infection, known as Group A Streptococcus. The symptoms of strep throat often include a sore throat, fever, swollen tonsils, and lack of cough. Strep throat needs to be treated with a course of antibiotics, so it is important to be seen by a medical professional if you think you have strep throat. Children are especially prone to having strep throat.

On a similar note, we have seen quite a few cases of viral pharyngitis, or sore throat, as well. The symptoms of a viral sore throat can appear to be very similar to strep throat. If the sore throat is accompanied by cough and congestion it is more likely to be caused by a virus. You are less likely to have a high fever with viral sore throat, although certain viruses can still cause a high fever with a viral pharyngitis.The symptoms between strep throat and a viral sore throat are difficult to differentiate, so it is recommended to see a medical provider who can help distinguish between bacterial and viral sore throats. Additional testing, such as throat swabs, may be indicated.

Sinusitis is characterized by nasal congestion, sinus pressure, pressure in the ears, mucus from the nose, post nasal drainage, and sometimes sore throat and cough. Typically a viral sinusitis does not have a fever or severe, unilateral symptoms. Viral sinusitis typically resolves within seven to 10 days of onset. If sinusitis symptoms persist for longer than 10 days, they could be caused by a bacterial infection that requires antibiotics. Viral sinusitis can typically be managed at home with nasal decongestants, nasal saline rinses, and expectorants that thin out the mucus.

To try to prevent from getting or transmitting these illnesses to others, remember to frequently wash your hands, cover your cough if you have one, do not share personal items with others, such as eating utensils, cups, and hygiene products, clean and/or disinfect frequently used surfaces regularly, and stay home if you are feeling ill.”