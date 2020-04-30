What’s Going Around: Headaches, stomach bug, poison ivy

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. say they are seeing an increase in headaches in kids. They believe this is probably due to a lot of things, including being out of a routine. Sleep patterns are different, water intake and meal times have changed. There’s also a lot more computer work with virtual learning and the stress and anxiety of being out of the school routine and dealing with sheltering in place.

They’re also seeing a lot of allergies, as well as some viral upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis.

UPMC Express Cares continue to see cases of poison ivy.

With the warm weather and more time spent outdoors, patients are starting to come in with poison ivy, or ivy dermatitis, this week. Poison ivy is a three-leaved, vine-like plant that spreads among trees, bushes, and gardens. Many people are allergic to this plant and develop a rash after coming in contact with it. It can take anywhere from one to 14 days to develop the rash. The rash starts as red, itchy skin bumps or blisters or sometimes swollen areas. More areas or blisters develop as time goes on. This is because different contacted areas on the skin may take a little longer to develop the rash. This is NOT because people spread the rash on themselves.

A common myth is that poison ivy is contagious. Allergic rashes are never contagious. The only way to develop the rash is to come in contact with the plant or with the plant oils that may have transferred onto clothing or gloves. Treatment of poison ivy can sometimes be controlled with topical, over-the-counter creams and itch relief medications or antihistamines. However, if the rash covers large areas of the body or is on the face or near the eyes, you may need a prescription medication to give quicker relief. Call your medical provider for guidance.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports ear pain and ear aches, cuts and injuries from outside activities, and rashes and poison ivy.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports otitis externa, or swimmer’s ear, eczema and seasonal allergies.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics fielded calls about rashes, including impetigo, hives and eczema. They have seen an increase in the stomach bug, particularly diarrhea.

Fevers and upper respiratory symptoms increased. Ear infections continued in high numbers. Injuries such as strains and sprains have increased a bit.

UTI concerns increased among younger kids, with these split into some true UTIs and some behavioral reactions to disrupted routines causing accidents.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about diarrhea:

“The formal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis. This inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract is caused by any one of a large number of viruses. It often starts with vomiting and ends with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case. The diarrhea often resolves more slowly than the vomiting, which can take up to a week, especially in younger kids.

The primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration. While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.

Children of any age who cannot keep down any fluids due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration, including less urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth, and cracked lips, should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later.”