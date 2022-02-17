What’s Going Around: Mono, colds, COVID-19, stomach bug, strep throat

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of viruses, many of which are classic colds. They are still seeing COVID-19 cases, although the numbers decreased a little from last week.

They’re seeing sore throats due to strep throat, post-nasal drainage, COVID and mono.

They did see an increase in mono cases this week. They’ve also seen asthma exacerbations, especially with the cold weather.

Croup cases continued and the number of stomach bug cases went up this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about vomiting and diarrhea:

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. The primary goal for a child with acute vomiting and/or diarrhea is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions such as Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration. Products such as popular sports drinks are often more harmful than helpful, due to the high sugar content.

While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer. Children of any age who cannot keep any fluids down due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration; less urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth, cracked lips should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later.”

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continues to primarily see patients with COVID-19 and strep throat.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw viral upper respiratory infections this week.