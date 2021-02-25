What’s Going Around: Mono, respiratory infections, COVID-19, allergies

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports ongoing COVID-19 cases, strep throat, an increase in mono cases over the past few weeks, colds, and post-viral rashes.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about mono:

“Mono stands for a virus called mononucleosis, which affects the spleen, lymph nodes and tonsils, while causing a body-wide illness with extreme fatigue. Though in the past it has been labeled as ‘the kissing disease,’ mono is spread through secretions and even coughing. You can get it at any age, not just in the teen years. Because it affects organs in the immune system, mono can cause inflammation of the spleen, which is located in the left upper abdomen, lymph nodes throughout the body and the tonsils in the throat. When any of these organs swell, they can be painful, which is why the typical presentation of mono is a sore throat and painful, swollen lymph nodes. The only way to test for mono is a blood test that is ordered by your child’s doctor.

Mono isn’t the only condition that causes sore throat, swollen lymph nodes and belly pain, however. The more common cause of this symptom combination is strep throat, followed by viral pharyngitis. It’s important that a sore throat like this is tested for strep and evaluated by your child’s doctor.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing patients with viral upper respiratory infections that are negative for COVID-19, in addition to patients with sore throats.

Penn State Children’s Hospital reported colds and some allergies this week.

Penn State Medical Group locations in Cumberland County reported colds, viral upper respiratory infections, allergies, and skin rashes and dryness that is typical in the winter.