What’s Going Around: Omicron variant of COVID-19 causing fevers, stomach issues and cold-like symptoms in local kids

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing COVID-19 infections this week. Patients are presenting with either cold or stomach bug symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

They’re also seeing viral colds that are not COVID-19, the flu and viral rashes.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of nausea, vomiting and belly pain this week. This has been due to COVID-19 as well as strep throat and a stomach bug.

They also saw a lot of fevers; many from omicron and others from non-COVID viral illnesses.

They have have also seen more croup, and croup has been a more commonly seen issue in toddlers with omicron than with prior strains of COVID.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about croup:

“Croup is a condition where a virus causes inflammation of the muscles attached to the vocal cords, causing them to become locked in a closed or nearly closed position. The child must breathe through a much smaller hole, which can give the sense of not being able to ‘get the air in.’ The cough of croup is very voice-like and barky because the fast bursts of air are pushed between the closed vocal cords, causing them to vibrate. The classic cough of croup sounds like a seal bark.

Croup does not always need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.

Interestingly, warm, moist air and cold, dry air can sometimes also relieve some of the inflammation at the vocal cords. We therefore suggest that a child with croup be taken into a steamy bathroom or have their face positioned at the door of a freezer to help relieve symptoms.

Croup is most often experienced by kids younger than six. Older kids tend not to get croup because the diameter of their airway increases as they grow and isn’t as affected by the inflammation. Croup also notoriously worsens at night, so if your child is showing some signs during the day, it’s recommended that you have them evaluated or at least make your pediatrician aware.”

This week pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a lot of COVID-19, colds, RSV, strep throat, bronchitis and the stomach bug.