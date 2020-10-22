What’s Going Around: Pink eye, colds, croup

This CVS MinuteClinic York reported pink eye, viral colds, and dermatitis this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports viral colds, strep throat, seasonal allergies, pink eye and croup.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about croup:

“Croup is a condition caused by one of several viruses that causes acute inflammation at the level of the vocal cords. This can give the child the sense of not being able to get the air in. This sensation will often cause the child to try to take larger and deeper breaths, creating a voice-like sound called stridor. The cough of croup is also very voice-like and barky. The classic cough of croup sounds like a seal bark.

Croup does not always need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, then observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed. But if the croup is severe, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation.

Interestingly, warm, moist air and cold dry air can sometimes also relieve some of the inflammation at the vocal cords. We therefore suggest that a child with croup be taken into a steamy bathroom or have their face positioned at the door of the freezer, or outside on a cold winter night, to help relieve the symptoms.

Croup is most often experienced by kids younger than six years old. Older kids tend not to get croup because the diameter of their airway increases as they grow and isn’t as affected by the inflammation at the level of the cords. However, rarely older children can get this condition as well, known as spasmodic croup. It is treated the same way, with supportive care and sometimes steroids.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Health are continuing to see a few patients with viral respiratory infections and they’ve seen a slight uptick in the number of patients with the common cold.

They also add there are fewer viral illnesses than expected right now, and that could be showing that mask wearing and social distancing are working.