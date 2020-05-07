What’s Going Around: Pink eye, seasonal allergies, rashes, hand, foot and mouth

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have seen a lot of young patients with hand, foot and mouth disease.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. say they are seeing some allergies and gastrointestinal bugs. Rashes have also been a common pediatric complaint.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports pink eye, ear infections, viral colds and fevers, seasonal allergies, and sore throats this week. They also saw rashes, including viral, impetigo and molluscum.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about conjunctivitis or pink eye:

“Conjunctivitis is the general term for inflammation of the outer clear layer of the surface of the eye. It typically appears as a ‘pink eye,’ but there are multiple possible causes.

Bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by bacteria infecting the surface of the eye. It is frequently seen in only one eye and typically has thicker eye discharge. Crust on the lashes is common, especially after waking from sleep. It can be painful or have a scratchy sensation when the child blinks. In babies, bacterial pink eye can frequently affect both eyes and should be additionally evaluated for possible tear duct blockage. Bacterial pink eye is treated with antibiotic eye drops by your child’s primary physician. Until treated, it is very contagious.

Viral conjunctivitis is caused by a virus infecting the surface of the eye and is frequently seen in both eyes symmetrically. The discharge tends to be a bit thinner and more watery, though kids will frequently have crusting on their lashes after a period of sleep. Viral conjunctivitis is often seen in the second half of a viral cold and caused by the child rubbing their nose then rubbing their eye, thus transferring the virus to the surface of the eye. The immune system will kill off viral conjunctivitis at the same time it beats the virus elsewhere in the body. Unfortunately, antibiotic eye drops will not do anything to speed that process. Viral conjunctivitis is also contagious by touch.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction to the pollen or other allergens in the air that touch the surface of the eye, or allergens/irritants on the fingers that get rubbed into the eye. This causes the immune cells to release histamine, which makes the eyes red, itchy and watery. Itchy eyes are most likely allergic conjunctivitis. There is rarely thick eye drainage, though tearing is common. Antihistamine eye drops can be prescribed by your child’s primary physician. Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious.

Reasons to see the doctor: thick drainage from the eye; pain with eye movement; eyelid swelling; pain with light/light sensitivity; symptoms that worsen over two to three days; eye redness with any recent eye trauma or suspected foreign body in the eye; changes in vision.”

Thode also had this to offer this week:

“Despite the current situation, kids still get sick and need medical evaluation. Please call if you are concerned. We have many options available to safely evaluate and treat your child. Unfortunately, strep throat, asthma attacks, other viruses, ear infections and the stomach bug don’t follow quarantine rules and have still been ‘going around.”

UPMC Express Care providers are seeing seasonal allergies and sinus infections.

Allergic rhinitis causes runny nose, itchy nose and eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and sometimes an itchy or scratchy throat from the post nasal drainage. Allergies should never cause a fever. And although some children feel a bit tired from their allergy symptoms, they should still be able to go to school and be active through the day. If your child appears ill, feverish and complaining of a sore throat, earache or sinus pain, this is not likely allergies and you should call their medical provider to see if it could be an infection. Most cases of allergic rhinitis responds well to over-the-counter antihistamines. Ask your doctor or medical provider which antihistamine would be best for your child.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing allergies, one strep throat case, ear infections, and physicals.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster is seeing the following:

“Conjunctivitis: We have seen retail workers, both adult and teen, with eye complaints. Symptoms include redness, irritation, drainage, clear or greeny/yellow, and crusting shut upon waking. Risk factors include handling money, child care work and makeup. See a healthcare provider to determine if eye symptoms are more consistent with allergic conjunctivitis, environmental or product, bacterial or viral. Follow up at an eye care office may be needed if concern for foreign body, abrasion or other sight threatening conditions.

Acne: We have seen teens seeking new acne medications and seeking retreatment or continuation of treatment from dermatology setting. Obtaining maintenance care or well visits has been a challenge with COVID 19 and we are supporting PCP offices with continuation of care and good communication to provide continuity of care.

Vaccines: We stay primarily busy with vaccinations for employment and routine health maintenance. All persons age 50 and up should have Shingles vaccine. Adolescents will be needing meningitis vaccine to enroll in school for the fall. HPV is recommended for all girls and boys aged 11 and up. Tetanus vaccine would be important for those completing home projects and yard work with potential for injury or environmental contamination. Kindergarten students must also receive CDC vaccines prior to school entry and are enrolling now. It would be advised to not wait until offices are overwhelmed with many patients rescheduled from March/April and to get those services now.”