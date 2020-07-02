What’s Going Around: Poison ivy, bug bites, swimmer’s ear

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central PA are seeing swimmer’s ear, viral pharyngitis with fevers, poison ivy and tick bites.
The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw poison ivy rashes, urinary tract infections, bug bites and ear infections.
Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics saw bug bites, including tick bites.
Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have been seeing bug bites and cases contact dermatitis this week.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat, fevers, seasonal allergies, Molluscum, Impetigo and poison ivy this week.