What’s Going Around: Rashes, pink eye

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw pink eye, ear infections, fevers without and without cold symptoms, seasonal allergies, Impetigo, sore throats and tick bites this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about mental health and sleep:

“As the pandemic continues, nationwide and locally we are seeing mental health concerns, particularly among adolescents. Poor sleep quality often goes along with these concerns. Additionally, the brain’s many functions are all inhibited by a lack of sleep, including concentration and memory. Sleep hygiene is a very important aspect of the current home-based schooling environment.

Here are some quick tips to keep your kids and adolescents on track with sleep:

No screens in the bedroom: Ideally, phones, tablets and computers should be charged in a different room overnight. Clocks can act as a morning alarm.

If screens are kept in the room, they should not be within arm’s reach. Scrolling before bed activates the brain into awake mode due to the type of light emitted from the screen, which can significantly delay the onset of sleep once the phone is put down. Push notifications, texts and emails can cause the phone to buzz or sound through the night, which can also rob the brain of restful sleep.

Stick to the same bedtime and wake time every day. This is important to ensure enough sleep, as well as enable a predictable pre-bed routine, which also can signal the brain to start winding down. Keeping a consistent bedtime can also help prevent teens from slowly shifting their sleep onset time (and therefore waking time) later and later. Without a structure, it’s very easy to shift the brain’s circadian rhythm to an entirely different timeframe in the day. It is very hard to shift this back to the appropriate timing once this occurs.

Enforce 45 minutes of non-screen activity before sleep time. The brain needs to wind down, particularly the amygdala, a part of the brain that deals with the ‘fight or flight’ response. The amygdala is frequently activated by things like social media, causing a flood of neurochemicals that wake up the brain. Quiet ideas before bed can include reading, journaling, drawing, etc.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. say they are seeing some ailments like rashes and constipation, however they are not seeing anything infectious.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reports the following:

“Spring is a common time for skin rashes. We have seen worsening eczema complaints in young adults and adults. There are less pediatric visits in general currently. Common skin rashes in spring include eczema or psoriasis flare, poison ivy or an allergic reaction to sun exposure or sun care products.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw poison ivy and bug bites.