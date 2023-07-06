The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports allergies, poison ivy and viral illnesses this week.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics across the Midstate are still seeing stomach bugs and cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease. They are also seeing scrapes from falls, sunburns, tick bites, bee stings, bug bites, and swimmer’s ear.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports an increase in poison ivy, tick bites, swimmers ear, sun burns and orthopedic playground injuries.

They’re also seeing strep throat, roseola and hand, foot and mouth disease. They’re also reporting a slow rise in COVID cases.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about roseola:

“Roseola is a viral illness that causes high fevers for about three days, followed by complete resolution of the fever on day four, along with a body-wide rash. This rash often starts on the torso and then spreads to the extremities and face.

The rash appears to be red splotches that can feel slightly raised, and they blanch, meaning that when pressed, the red color goes away. When pressure is removed from the spots, the red color returns.

The rash is not itchy, does not have fluid-filled bubbles, and typically does not bother the child at all. It will fade over the subsequent two to three days.

The good news with roseola is that once the rash develops, the virus has been killed off, and the child is no longer contagious. So, even though they still have the rash, they are not contagious to their friends.

Adults can also get roseola, though it is such a common childhood illness that most adults have already experienced the virus and build secondary immunity to it by the time they reach adulthood.”