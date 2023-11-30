This week, Penn State Health is seeing a big rise in RSV cases. Pediatricians are also seeing COVID, the flu, strep throat, upper respiratory illnesses, colds and stomach bugs.

The providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see strep throat and flu. They are also seeing RSV, pink eye and viral syndrome this week.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports cases of COVID and the flu this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of RSV this week. They saw babies and toddlers with bronchiolitis and older kids with wet, long-lasting coughs. They also saw a lot more influenza than prior weeks

They are still seeing enterovirus, an increase in the stomach bug, and a lot of ear infections. Many of these are the result of an RSV infection.

They are still seeing COVID cases, but say those cases are fewer than RSV at this point.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about influenza:

“Influenza refers to a family of viruses that causes high fevers, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, and headache. A person is typically contagious with the flu for about three days prior to these symptoms starting, and they continue to be contagious until the fevers stop.

If fevers do not stop after five days, your child should be evaluated by their pediatric provider, as influenza is notorious for causing secondary infections, including ear infections, pneumonia, and myocarditis that can prolong fevers but also should be treated.

In severe cases, pneumonia from influenza can lead to respiratory failure and the need for assisted ventilation. Symptoms to watch for include shortness of breath, worsening wet cough in context of fevers, chest tightness, and chest pain.

More rarely, the heart can be affected, causing a condition called myocarditis, wherein the tissues of the heart become inflamed and cause the heart to function less efficiently. Symptoms to watch for include worsening fatigue, chest pain, chest pressure, and shortness of breath.

Dehydration is another major issue with the flu. Fevers can cause seizures, and the intense syndrome of throat pain, fatigue, and muscle pain can lead to dehydration. Watch for the amount of urine your child is making, as well as whether they can make tears and have a moist mouth with saliva. Dehydration should be evaluated, as IV rehydration is sometimes needed.

The flu shot was a lot better-matched to the prevailing strains of the flu this year than last year. It’s not too late to protect yourself against the flu during a months-long flu season.”