WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, flu, asthma exacerbations and seasonal allergies.

The providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see flu, RSV, pink eye and viral illness this week.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports the flu, COVID and other viral upper respiratory infections this week. They’re also still seeing a stomach bug.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of RSV and other viruses causing high fevers in young toddlers and infants. They say hand, foot and mouth disease is on the rise and they’re also seeing an increase in flu cases in all age groups.

Strep throat cases fell slightly this week, but they’re seeing a lot of patients with mucous, coughing and fevers.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about coughing and fevers:

“Cough and fever are both normal defense mechanisms that the body uses to protect itself. These are not typically problematic, but it helps to know when your child needs to receive medical attention.

Coughs: when to worry

The most important thing to look for in a coughing child is their effort of breathing. A terrible-sounding, wet cough in a child who is otherwise breathing easily, playing, and eating fine is of much less concern than a child whose cough sounds much less severe but seems to be gasping and struggling to take a breath easily. Sustained rapid breathing beyond a minute or two is concerning, as is the level of effort being used to breathe. If the baby or child seems to be expanding their chest or belly in an exaggerated way at a consistently higher rate, the level of concern should rise.

It’s common for a cough in a baby or younger kid to last for two to three weeks due to postnasal drainage during and after each cold. Unless the cough suddenly gets acutely worse or the child develops a fever, it’s OK to watch a “comfortably coughing” kiddo.

A persistent cough at night in the child’s sleep, especially when the child isn’t acutely sick, might be a sign of asthma. A night cough that lasts beyond the one to three weeks of expected postnasal drainage with a cold should be brought to a provider’s attention.

Fevers: when to worry

“Lethargy” does not indicate not fatigue and low energy (which are common with fevers), but decreased consciousness and floppy muscle tone. A baby who isn’t responding to verbal or touch stimulation and/or seems limp should be seen right away. An older kid who struggles to wake up and cannot maintain any coherent conversation or response due to immediately falling back asleep should be seen right away. A kiddo who is lying on the cough watching TV and able to look at and respond to a caregiver is not lethargic.

All fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office and likely require additional testing.

Signs of dehydration include no urine output in 12 hours, dry mouth, no tears, and in older kids, dizziness. The most important thing you can do to help your child through an illness with a fever is to give them water*. The higher temperature causes evaporation of water from the skin surface, and with the typically low appetite and faster breathing can cause some dehydration. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated. *Babies younger than 6 months should be hydrated only with formula or breastmilk, never with pure water.

A fever does not need to be treated. We often treat them not to protect the body from the heat but rather to make the child feel a bit better and thereby be more willing to drink water and stay hydrated. The aim during a fever is hydration and comfort for your child.”