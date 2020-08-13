What’s Going Around: Stomach bug, rashes, summer colds, sore throats

UPMC Express Cares are seeing patients with upper respiratory infections. An upper respiratory tract infection is a bacterial or viral infection of the nose, sinuses, or throat. Common symptoms of a URI are a runny or stuffy nose and a cough.

Treatment for an upper respiratory infection is based on whether a doctor suspects it is caused by a bacteria or virus. If the cause is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are used. If the cause is a viral infection, home treatment is used, such as getting extra rest and drinking plenty of liquids.

Frequent hand-washing can help prevent upper respiratory infections. People should also try to avoid using their hands to wipe their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster says fllu vaccines have already arrived and patients are adding that vaccine to other visits to be sure to get a dose for the season. Demand this year will be high. The providers there recommend vaccination to all patients ages six months and up.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing swimmer’s ear, tick bites, sunburns, rashes induced by viruses, impetigo and a stomach bug this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about vomiting and diarrhea:

“The formal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis, which is inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation is caused by any one of a large number of viruses. It often starts with vomiting and ends with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case. The diarrhea often resolves more slowly than the vomiting. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids.

Hydration is the primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration.

While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer. Children of any age who cannot keep down any fluids due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration, includingless urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth and cracked lips, should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are seeing a lot of back-to-school wellness visits this week. Otherwise, they have seen some summer colds and sore throats.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care reports falls and injuries, cuts and lacerations, rashes, including poison ivy, and ear aches.