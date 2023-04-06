This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing cases of strep, flu and viral syndrome.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midsate are seeing strep throat, stomach bugs, seasonal allergies and asthma exacerbations.

The CVS MinuteClinicn in York saw more COVID than in previous weeks, viral upper respiratory issues, allergies and strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports that stomach bug cases increased dramatically this week. They’re also still seeing a lot of strep throat.

Spring allergies are officially here, and in some cases those allergies are causing asthma exacerbations.

Adenovirus has been detected more than most other viruses in patients who underwent testing via viral panels. It is notorious for fevers, ear infections, sore throat and congestion with cough.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about allergies and sunscreen:

“Seasonal allergies occur due to the release of histamine, a chemical that aids the immune system in its job. In the case of seasonal allergies, a high amount of histamine is released into the bloodstream, causing runny nose; congestion; itchy, watery eyes; and sneezing.

Oral antihistamine medications prevent histamine from bonding to histamine receptors in the body, which keeps symptoms from occurring. These medications are designed to be taken daily to maintain a constant state of histamine control. Antihistamine eye drops are available for eye symptoms that persist despite the oral antihistamine. Nasal sprays do not affect histamine, but rather calm the immune system reaction in the nose to help decrease congestion related to allergies. If your child has a known history of seasonal allergies, it’s not too soon to start an antihistamine medication regimen.

For kids with asthma, this can be a particularly scary time. If your asthmatic child has prescribed daily inhalers, it’s important to take them consistently according to the prescribed dosing instructions. For all asthmatics, regardless of whether symptoms are persistent vs. intermittent, the need for the rescue albuterol inhaler should be closely watched. Frequent need for the rescue inhaler, or failure of respiratory symptoms to respond to the albuterol, are both reasons to call your child’s pediatrician.

While many have welcomed the recent warm weather with outdoor activities, the UV index climbed to a level 8; high enough to cause sunburn. As weather warms and outdoor enjoyment increases, don’t forget about applying sunscreen to exposed skin.”