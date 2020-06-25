What’s Going Around: Stomach bug, strep throat, allergy issues

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing rashes from things like poison ivy and tick bites, as well as sprains, strains, and broken bones. Asthma and allergy flares have also been more common.

UPMC Express Care is seeing patients with cases of gastrointestinal viruses, or stomach bugs, going around. Most of these stomach bug cases are starting with loss of appetite then frequent vomiting for the first one to three days. Diarrhea has been associated with this as well. The stomach pain and loss of appetite can last on and off for up to a week.

It is important to rest the stomach after vomiting for at least 30 minutes and only take small sips of fluid, one to two tablespoons, every five to 10 minutes. Clear fluids like Pedialyte are the best. If the abdominal pain is severe or if your child cannot keep sips of fluids down or if they are urinating less than usual, then they should be evaluated by their doctor or medical provider as soon as possible. They do not recommend over the counter anti-diarrhea medicine because this could make the virus stay in the system longer.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in cases of roseola, as well as strep throat.

Molluscum rash is on the rise. They have also seen worsening sunburn issues and infections related to scrapes and scratched bug bites. Tick bites continue to create concern.

Seasonal allergies continue to cause issues as well.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about roseola:

“Roseola is a viral illness that has a predictable course: high fevers for about three days, followed by complete resolution of the fever on day four, alongside a body-wide rash. This rash often starts on the torso, then spreads to the extremities and face. The rash appears to be red splotches that can feel slightly raised. Importantly, the spots blanch, meaning that when pressed, the red color goes away. When pressure is removed, the red color returns. The rash is not itchy, does not have fluid-filled bubbles and typically does not bother the child at all. It will fade over the subsequent two to three days.

The good news with roseola is that once the rash develops, the virus has been killed off. So even though the rash can appear impressive, the child is no longer contagious to others.

Adults can also get roseola, though it is such a common childhood illness that most adults have already experienced the virus and build secondary immunity to it by the time they reach adulthood.

There are no treatments for roseola, as it is a virus. The focus is on the comfort and hydration of the child while the fevers occur. Typically, the fevers occur alone, without any additional symptoms, such as runny nose or sore throat.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports poison ivy and allergies this week.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw patients with poison ivy and an increase in people seeking physicals.