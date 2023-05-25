This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see a lot of cases of strep throat as well as some viral stomach bugs.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a lot of summer colds and allergies, as well as some stomach bugs and strep throat.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing strep throat, allergy and asthma flares, the flu and other viral infections.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York continues to see patients with allergies and secondary infections, such as ear and sinus infections. They also saw viral upper respiratory infections and noticed a drop in COVID cases from previous weeks.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of viral illnesses with high fevers and sore throats. They are still seeing strep throat cases, but have also seen a rise in viral sore throats.

They have diagnosed multiple cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and saw an increase in cases of poison ivy and other plant-related rashes.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth.

“It’s a misnomer; the lesions of this virus can and do occur anywhere from head to toe, not just on hands, feet and mouth. It tends to concentrate in areas of increased friction, which often include the hands, feet, lips and buttocks.

Lesions often start as small red bumps, then can progress into bubble-appearing lesions. In kids, the lesions do not typically hurt unless they occur in the mouth or throat. Then it causes a severe sore throat that can make the child less likely to want to eat. In this situation, it’s most important to maintain the child’s hydration.

The skin lesions on the hands and feet of teens and adults are acutely painful.

Kids are contagious a few days prior to the lesions developing and until they are fever-free for 24 hours. The lesions that are bubbled also contain virus within the fluid and can be spread if the lesions open.

It’s a virus that causes this condition, so it typically lasts three to seven days. As with any virus, it’s important to maintain hydration, offer comfort measures and call the doctor for evaluation if the fever lasts five consecutive days.”