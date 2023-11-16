This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing strep throat, RSV, COVID, viral upper respiratory infections and colds.

The providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see strep throat and flu. They are also seeing Roseola this week.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has seen a few cases of COVID, more viral upper respiratory infections and strep throat. They also treated a patient for lice.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma exacerbations, RSV and other upper respiratory illnesses and seasonal allergies.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics are seeing increasing cases of RSV and bronchiolitis, and ongoing cases of enterovirus. In both of these viruses, they are seeing kids of all ages with prolonged cough for a couple weeks.

They saw an increase in the stomach bug, although stomach symptoms have also been part of the presenting symptoms of enterovirus and COVID in kids.

They treated increased asthma exacerbations, most of which were related to an illness. They also say ear and sinus infections are being seen as a after effect from a viral illness.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bronchiolitis:

“Bronchiolitis is a virus-induced inflammation of the tiniest airways in the lungs. This typically affects babies and toddlers, as their lungs and airways are the tiniest. With bronchiolitis, the small airways can swell shut/fill with mucous, which prevents oxygen from getting to the air sacs at the end. The air sacs are where oxygen is transferred to the blood, so if air can’t get there, the body will have an oxygen deficit, which causes the symptoms. The lungs have millions of these air sacs, so most babies affected will be able to compensate by using the ones that aren’t swollen shut.

All babies with bronchiolitis will have a wet-sounding cough, but signs to watch for that indicate a more serious issue with breathing include sustained fast breathing, using the belly to breathe, having an exaggerated expansion of the ribcage with every breath (called “retractions”), inability to eat or drink due to the fast breathing, and any purple or blue color around the mouth or lips. It’s always important to have your child examined by their doctor for any concerns with breathing.

Bronchiolitis follows a very typical course: It gets worse over the first four days, then starts to improve. The wet cough lasts during that time and then for about one to two weeks afterward. There is unfortunately no treatment to make bronchiolitis go away faster. The only treatment, if needed, is to provide oxygen to the baby to help maximize use of the air sacs that are still open. Our best advice is to trust your gut as a parent that your child’s breathing isn’t quite right and bring them to medical attention sooner rather than later.”