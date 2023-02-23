WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing strep throat, stomach bugs and mild colds with a cough and congestion.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics are continuing to see a lot of viral stomach bugs. They are also seeing cases of strep throat and RSV.

This week the CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of viral upper respiratory infections, strep throat and ear infections. This week, they’re seeing less COVID and flu cases.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a lot of common colds and stomach bugs. They are also still seeing a few respiratory illnesses, such as COVID and the flu.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is still seeing a lot of strep cases, including some cases of scarlet fever, which is a red, dry, prickly rash.

They are still seeing a moderate number of stomach bug cases and a lot of viruses causing congestion and fevers.

They saw a few cases of COVID and no cases of Influenza A in their tested patients this week.

The did notice an increase in benign viral rashes.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on viral rash vs. a scarlet fever rash:

“It is common for a viral illness, particularly in younger kids, to involve a rash toward the end of the viral course. These rashes are typically a flat, blanching, spotty rash over the belly, chest and back, and can spread to include the arms, legs and face. It’s not painful or itchy and tends to fade away in a few days. Once the child has this rash, they are no longer contagious.

It is also common for a viral illness to cause hives. This is due to a histamine response from the activated immune system. These hives will be characteristically itchy and patchy, often with a raised welt. The hives can appear during the illness or within the few weeks following the viral illness resolution. With any hive response, it’s important to watch for tongue or lip swelling, or involvement of the mouth, nose and eyes, which could signify a worsening reaction.

Strep can involve a condition known as scarlet fever, which involves a red, dry, prickly rash of the abdomen, chest and back that can also extend to the neck and buttocks. With this rash, the inner elbows and groin areas can appear to have white lines at the creases. If this rash appears, it’s usually within the context of the child feeling sick and often involves fever. A strep swab should be performed in this context, and antibiotics will cure the illness.”