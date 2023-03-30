This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics across the Midstate continue to see cases of strep throat and stomach bugs.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of viral upper respiratory infections, strep and a stomach bug.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the area are seeing strep throat, scarlet fever from strep, viral illnesses that are not related to COVID or the flu and allergy and asthma flares.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is still seeing a lot of strep throat and they’ve seen another increase in the case of the stomach bug.

They’re also seeing adenovirus, with a fever sometimes lasting five to six days, and increased cases of impetigo.

They say spring allergies are starting and it’s time to start taking seasonal allergy medications.