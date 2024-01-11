WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, flu, viral upper respiratory illnesses and asthma exacerbations.

The providers at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see flu, RSV, strep throat and viral upper respiratory illness this week.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital continue to see a high number respiratory illnesses going around, including the flu, COVID, and RSV. They are seeing colds, strep throat and stomach bugs, as well.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat is on the rise again. They are also seeing more flu, and COVID cases are holding steady in moderate numbers.

They are still seeing high numbers of RSV cases, which have been causing bronchiolitis in younger toddlers and babies, and hacking coughs with chest tightness in older kids and teens.

Providers are still seeing moderate numbers of stomach bug cases and they’re also seeing a high number of ear infections. These are secondary infections due to the inflammatory process involved with fighting off the initial virus.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about coughs:

“Once a virus is causing symptoms of runny nose, congestion, fatigue, cough, and sore throat, it takes the immune system three to five days to battle and kill off that virus. During that process, not only is the virus creating mucous in the nasal passages, but the immune system is creating mucous as a defense mechanism. Once the immune system has triumphed, the next step is to clear all of that accumulated mucous.

The mucous drains pretty slowly and clears the nasal system either out the front of the nose or down the back of the throat. This post-nasal drainage is what causes babies, toddlers, and kids to cough and cough and cough.This cough and the wet sound to the cough increase at night, as gravity causes mucous to pool in the horizontally-lying child rather than consistently drain in small amounts.

The post-nasal drainage and cough can slowly taper over seven to 10 days after other cold symptoms resolve. This is known as a protracted cough. As long as the initial active, heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days and the protracted cough continues to slowly improve without causing fevers or increased work of breathing, it’s OK to watch it for a week or two.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include: five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or increased work of breathing; fevers that come back before cold symptoms have fully improved; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; nasal drainage that returns after getting almost all better.”